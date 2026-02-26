Figure Technology: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RENO, Nev. (AP) — RENO, Nev. (AP) — Figure Technology Solutions Inc. (FIGR) on Thursday reported earnings of $15.2 million…

RENO, Nev. (AP) — RENO, Nev. (AP) — Figure Technology Solutions Inc. (FIGR) on Thursday reported earnings of $15.2 million in its fourth quarter.

The Reno, Nevada-based company said it had net income of 6 cents per share.

The fintech company with a focus on blockchain related lending posted revenue of $159.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $157.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $133.9 million, or 44 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $514.8 million.

