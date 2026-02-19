Expro Group Holdings: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) on Thursday reported profit of $5.8 million in its…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) on Thursday reported profit of $5.8 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 21 cents per share.

The oil and gas pipe provider posted revenue of $382.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $51.7 million, or 45 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.61 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Expro Group Holdings said it expects revenue in the range of $360 million to $370 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.6 billion to $1.65 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on XPRO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/XPRO

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.