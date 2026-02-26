Evertec: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Evertec Inc. (EVTC) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit…

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Evertec Inc. (EVTC) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $35.6 million.

The San Juan, Puerto Rico-based company said it had profit of 56 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 93 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 91 cents per share.

The payment processing company posted revenue of $244.8 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $237 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $141.6 million, or $2.20 per share. Revenue was reported as $931.8 million.

Evertec expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.84 to $3.96 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.02 billion to $1.04 billion.

