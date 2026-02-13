Live Radio
Essent Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

February 13, 2026, 6:47 AM

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) on Friday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $155 million.

The Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of $1.60 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.74 per share.

The mortgage insurance and reinsurance holding company posted revenue of $312.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $690 million, or $6.90 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.26 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ESNT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ESNT

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

