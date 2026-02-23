Erie Indemnity: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — ERIE, Pa. (AP) — Erie Indemnity Co. (ERIE) on Monday reported profit of $63.4 million in…

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — ERIE, Pa. (AP) — Erie Indemnity Co. (ERIE) on Monday reported profit of $63.4 million in its fourth quarter.

The Erie, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $1.21 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 33 cents per share.

The insurance company posted revenue of $951 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $559.3 million, or $10.69 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.07 billion.

