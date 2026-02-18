Equinox Gold: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) on Wednesday reported net income of…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) on Wednesday reported net income of $197.5 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had profit of 25 cents. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 21 cents per share.

The gold miner posted revenue of $681.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $221.5 million, or 35 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.82 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EQX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EQX

