Epam: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEWTOWN, Pa. (AP) — NEWTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Epam Systems Inc. (EPAM) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $109.4 million.

The Newtown, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $1.98 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.26 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.16 per share.

The information technology services provider posted revenue of $1.41 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.39 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $377.7 million, or $6.72 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.46 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Epam expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.70 to $2.78.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.39 billion to $1.4 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

Epam expects full-year earnings in the range of $12.60 to $12.90 per share.

