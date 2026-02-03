Enterprise Products: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.65 billion. On…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.65 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 75 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 70 cents per share.

The provider of midstream energy services posted revenue of $13.79 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $5.81 billion, or $2.66 per share. Revenue was reported as $52.6 billion.

