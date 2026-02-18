Enpro: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Enpro Inc. (NPO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $32 million in…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Enpro Inc. (NPO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $32 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of $1.52. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.99 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.91 per share.

The industrial products maker posted revenue of $295.4 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $280.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $40.5 million, or $1.91 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.14 billion.

Enpro expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.50 to $9.20 per share.

