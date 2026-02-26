Eni SpA: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ROME ITALY, Italy (AP) — ROME ITALY, Italy (AP) — Eni SpA (E) on Thursday reported net income of $104.8…

ROME ITALY, Italy (AP) — Eni SpA (E) on Thursday reported net income of $104.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The Rome Italy, Italy-based company said it had profit of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 87 cents per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $24.44 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.95 billion, or $1.76 per share. Revenue was reported as $94.6 billion.

