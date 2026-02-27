Endeavour Silver: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) on Friday reported a loss of…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) on Friday reported a loss of $23.8 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 2 cents per share.

The silver mining company posted revenue of $172.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $119.1 million, or 42 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $432.8 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EXK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EXK

