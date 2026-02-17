Empire State Realty Trust: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) on Tuesday reported a key measure…

NEW YORK (AP) — Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter.

The New York-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $61.7 million, or 23 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $19.7 million, or 12 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in New York, posted revenue of $199.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $159.7 million.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $234.2 million. Revenue was reported as $626.2 million.

Empire State Realty Trust expects full-year funds from operations in the range of 85 cents to 89 cents per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ESRT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ESRT

