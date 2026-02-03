Emerson Electric: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $605…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $605 million.

The St. Louis-based company said it had net income of $1.07 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and restructuring costs, were $1.46 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.41 per share.

The maker of process controls systems, valves and analytical instruments posted revenue of $4.35 billion in the period, which matched Street forecasts.

For the current quarter ending in March, Emerson Electric expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.50 to $1.55.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.40 to $6.55 per share.

