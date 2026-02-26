Emcor Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — Emcor Group Inc. (EME) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $434.6 million.…

On a per-share basis, the Norwalk, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of $9.68. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $7.19 per share.

On a per-share basis, the Norwalk, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of $9.68. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $7.19 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.68 per share.

The construction and maintenance company posted revenue of $4.51 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.27 billion, or $28.19 per share. Revenue was reported as $16.99 billion.

Emcor Group expects full-year earnings to be $27.25 to $29.25 per share, with revenue in the range of $17.75 billion to $18.5 billion.

