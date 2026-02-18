Edison International: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ROSEMEAD, Calif. (AP) — ROSEMEAD, Calif. (AP) — Edison International (EIX) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.92 billion. On…

On a per-share basis, the Rosemead, California-based company said it had net income of $4.79. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.87 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.47 per share.

The electric power provider posted revenue of $5.21 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.38 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $4.7 billion, or $11.55 per share. Revenue was reported as $19.32 billion.

Edison International expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.90 to $6.20 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EIX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EIX

