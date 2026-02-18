EBay: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — EBay Inc. (EBAY) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $528…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — EBay Inc. (EBAY) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $528 million.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had net income of $1.15 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.41 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.36 per share.

The e-commerce company posted revenue of $2.97 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.88 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.03 billion, or $4.34 per share. Revenue was reported as $11.1 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, eBay expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.53 to $1.59.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $3 billion to $3.05 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

