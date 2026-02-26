Ducommun: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Ducommun Inc. (DCO) on Thursday reported earnings of $7.4 million…

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Ducommun Inc. (DCO) on Thursday reported earnings of $7.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Costa Mesa, California-based company said it had net income of 48 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.05 per share.

The aerospace industry supplier posted revenue of $215.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $33.9 million, or $2.27 per share. Revenue was reported as $824.7 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DCO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DCO

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.