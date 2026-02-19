DT Midstream: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DETROIT (AP) — DETROIT (AP) — DT Midstream Inc. (DTM) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $111 million. The Detroit-based…

DETROIT (AP) — DETROIT (AP) — DT Midstream Inc. (DTM) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $111 million.

The Detroit-based company said it had profit of $1.08 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.11 per share.

For the year, the company reported profit of $441 million, or $4.30 per share.

