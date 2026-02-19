Dropbox: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Dropbox Inc. (DBX) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $108.7 million. On…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Dropbox Inc. (DBX) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $108.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had profit of 43 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 68 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 66 cents per share.

The online file-sharing company posted revenue of $636.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $508.4 million, or $1.86 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.52 billion.

