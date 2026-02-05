Doximity: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Doximity Inc. (DOCS) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $61.6…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Doximity Inc. (DOCS) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $61.6 million.

The San Francisco-based company said it had profit of 31 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 46 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 44 cents per share.

The medical social networking site posted revenue of $185.1 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $181 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Doximity said it expects revenue in the range of $143 million to $144 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $642.5 million to $643.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DOCS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DOCS

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.