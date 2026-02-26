Donaldson: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Donaldson Co. (DCI) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $92.5 million. The…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Donaldson Co. (DCI) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $92.5 million.

The Minneapolis-based company said it had net income of 78 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, were 83 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 90 cents per share.

The maker of filtration systems posted revenue of $896.3 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $898.5 million.

Donaldson expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.93 to $4.01 per share.

