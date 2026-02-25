Dole: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Dole PLC (DOLE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.7 million in its fourth…

DUBLIN (AP) — Dole PLC (DOLE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, came to 14 cents per share.

The fresh fruit and vegetable company posted revenue of $2.37 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $51.3 million, or 53 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $9.17 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DOLE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DOLE

