Many people might think that speech therapy is exclusively reserved for young kids who are struggling with lisps, stutters and speech delays. But speech therapy can be helpful at any stage of life, especially for older adults with conditions that change how they talk and affect how they swallow.

“Being able to share your thoughts, order your own coffee and swallow safely are not luxuries,” explains Cindy Herdé, a Miami-based speech-language pathologist specializing in feeding and swallowing. “They’re fundamental human needs, and they’re what keep people connected to their lives and their loved ones.”

About 29% of geriatric patients report dysphagia (difficulty swallowing) or dysphonia (hoarseness), according to a Cleveland Clinic study. Treatment often involves working with a speech-language pathologist to improve swallowing safety, strengthen communication or learn strategies that help maintain function. In many cases, Medicare covers speech therapy.

Here’s how Medicare covers speech therapy. Plus, learn how to qualify for coverage and what you can expect to pay out of pocket.

What Is Speech Therapy?

Formally known as speech-language pathology, speech therapy is a clinical rehabilitation service that helps people improve or maintain their ability to communicate, process language and swallow safely.

“Whether someone is recovering from a stroke, living with Parkinson’s or navigating the effects of head and neck cancer, therapy focuses on restoring function, maintaining abilities and supporting quality of life,” Herdé says.

How Does Medicare Cover Speech Therapy?

To get the most out of your Medicare insurance coverage for speech therapy, this service must be considered medically necessary.

“Speech therapy is considered medically necessary when it’s required to treat an illness or injury,” says Gabrielle Juliano-Villani, a Sarasota, Florida-based licensed clinical social worker and Medicare consultant at Medicare Consulting for Therapists. “There should be a reasonable expectation and clinical expertise to support that services will improve, maintain or slow the decline of the condition.”

Common conditions that qualify for Medicare coverage include:

— Stroke (aphasia)

— Traumatic brain injury

— Parkinson’s disease

— Head and neck cancer

— Developmental delays (in younger Medicare patients)

— Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis

— Multiple sclerosis

— Dysphagia and other swallowing-related disorders

— Voice disorders that require specialized treatment

— Cognitive communication deficits

Additionally, a qualified medical provider must order or approve the speech therapy in order for Medicare to cover the service. The treatment must follow a documented plan of care established by a speech-language pathologist, which your physician must certify within 30 days to ensure coverage is approved.

“Plans of care are meant to evolve,” Herdé says. “Adjustments can be made as progress is monitored, but significant changes generally require provider review and recertification to ensure everything continues to meet Medicare requirements.”

Here’s how each main part of Medicare covers speech therapy:

Medicare Part A (inpatient coverage)

Medicare Part A covers speech therapy when you’re admitted as an inpatient to a hospital or receiving care in a skilled nursing facility (SNF) after a qualifying hospital stay.

Medicare Part B (outpatient coverage)

Outpatient services, covered by Medicare Part B, are typically the most common way for seniors to get speech therapy services. This includes sessions at:

— A speech-language pathologist’s office (including private practices)

— An outpatient rehabilitation clinic

— A hospital outpatient department

— Your home (under Medicare’s home health benefit), if homebound

“This is the most common path for ongoing speech therapy,” says Calvin Bagley, founder of PlanFit and Nuvo Health. “The Part A side is really about acute care and rehab right after a hospital stay. Once you’re home and stable but still need regular sessions for something like aphasia after a stroke, swallowing disorders or cognitive-linguistic therapy, that’s Part B territory.”

Medicare Part C (Medicare Advantage)

Medicare Advantage plans cover everything original Medicare covers, including speech therapy.

One big difference is how you access that coverage. You have to see a speech-language pathologist within your plan’s network. If you see someone outside of that network, you may pay significantly more for your session. In some cases, a Medicare Advantage plan can’t cover the service if provided by an out-of-network provider.

The other big difference is prior authorization. Many Medicare Advantage plans require prior authorization before you can even start speech therapy. Alternatively, your plan may approve a set number of sessions but then require re-authorization to continue.

Here’s a breakdown of what Medicare covers:

Feature Medicare Part A (Inpatient) Medicare Part B (Outpatient) Medicare Part C (Medicare Advantage) Coverage setting — Hospital inpatient — SNF after a qualifying hospital stay — Home health (if homebound) — Speech-language pathologist’s office — Outpatient clinic — Hospital outpatient department — Home health (if homebound) Varies by plan; generally includes all settings covered by original Medicare Primary use case Acute care and rehabilitation immediately following a hospital stay Ongoing, routine therapy (aphasia, swallowing disorders, cognitive-linguistic therapy, etc.) Acute and ongoing care, depending on the patient’s needs and plan rules Deductible (2026) $1,736 per benefit period (Part A) $283 annual deductible (Part B) Varies by plan Cost after deductible Usually 100% covered for therapy under the home health benefit or within covered days of an SNF or hospital stay 20% coinsurance (Medicare pays 80%). No annual cap on this 20% under original Medicare. Varies by plan; may involve flat copays per visit, which can be lower than Part B’s 20% coinsurance Prior authorization/network No prior authorization required for original Medicare No prior authorization required for original Medicare Often required for starting therapy or continuing past a set number of sessions. Must use in-network providers to avoid significantly higher costs. Therapy threshold Not applicable If costs reach $3,000 annually, a KX modifier must be added to the claim, confirming medical necessity Varies by plan, but most plans have an annual out-of-pocket maximum

How to Find a Medicare-Approved Speech Therapist

There’s no shortage of tools to help you find a Medicare-approved speech therapist. These options include:

— Your insurance company’s provider directory. This is step one for those on a Medicare Advantage plan. The key is to find an in-network speech-language pathologist.

— Medicare Care Compare. Medicare offers this official tool for identifying Medicare-approved providers near you. This can also include home health agencies that provide speech therapy.

— ASHA ProFind. The American Speech-Language-Hearing Association maintains a directory of more than 20,000 certified speech-language pathologists who are accepting referrals, Bagley says. Just make sure you verify that the provider is Medicare-certified.

— SHIP (State Health Insurance Assistance Program). This program, which consists of trained counselors, offers free Medicare counseling nationwide, with specific guidance for each state.

— Your doctor. When in doubt, ask your primary care physician or a relevant specialist to refer you to a speech therapist who accepts Medicare.

“Many health care systems have care coordination staff who can provide referrals to Medicare-approved providers,” Juliano-Villani adds. “I prefer recommendations this way or by asking around in your own community to find someone who’s vetted.”

Bottom Line

Speech therapy can be a part of an ongoing treatment plan to help you restore your ability to talk clearly and confidently and to swallow safely. The core Medicare plans do provide adequate coverage — you just need to make sure that you specify you have a qualifying condition.

“Documentation matters a lot,” Herdé says. “Your speech-language pathologist needs clear notes showing the therapy is skilled, medically necessary and either improving function or maintaining it when the goal is to prevent decline. If a claim is denied, strong documentation is what supports an appeal, and denials do get overturned.”

