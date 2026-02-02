Disney: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BURBANK, Calif. (AP) — BURBANK, Calif. (AP) — The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of…

BURBANK, Calif. (AP) — BURBANK, Calif. (AP) — The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $2.4 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Burbank, California-based company said it had profit of $1.34. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.63 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.57 per share.

The entertainment company posted revenue of $25.98 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $25.99 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DIS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DIS

