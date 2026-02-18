Del Monte: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (FDP) on Wednesday reported earnings…

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (FDP) on Wednesday reported earnings of $31.9 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Coral Gables, Florida-based company said it had net income of 67 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 70 cents per share.

The food producer posted revenue of $1.02 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $90.7 million, or $1.88 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.32 billion.

