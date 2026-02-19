Deere: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MOLINE, Ill. (AP) — MOLINE, Ill. (AP) — Deere & Co. (DE) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $656…

MOLINE, Ill. (AP) — MOLINE, Ill. (AP) — Deere & Co. (DE) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $656 million.

On a per-share basis, the Moline, Illinois-based company said it had profit of $2.42.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.92 per share.

The agricultural equipment manufacturer posted revenue of $9.61 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $8 billion, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.6 billion.

