CVR: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) — SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) — CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $110 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Sugar Land, Texas-based company said it had a loss of $1.10. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 80 cents per share.

The diversified holding company posted revenue of $1.81 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $27 million, or 27 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $7.16 billion.

