CRH: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN 16, Ireland (AP) — CRH PLC (CRH) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.02 billion. The Dublin 16,…

DUBLIN 16, Ireland (AP) — CRH PLC (CRH) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.02 billion.

The Dublin 16, Ireland-based company said it had profit of $1.52 per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.52 per share.

The building material company posted revenue of $9.42 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.54 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.75 billion, or $5.51 per share. Revenue was reported as $37.45 billion.

CRH expects full-year earnings to be $5.60 to $6.05 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CRH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CRH

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.