Crescent Biopharma: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Crescent Biopharma, Inc. (CBIO) on Thursday reported a loss of $92.4 million…

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Crescent Biopharma, Inc. (CBIO) on Thursday reported a loss of $92.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $4.01.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $2.22 per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $10.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $153.9 million, or $12.81 per share. Revenue was reported as $10.8 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CBIO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CBIO

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.