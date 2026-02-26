CRA: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — CRA International Inc. (CRAI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $13.2 million. On a…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — CRA International Inc. (CRAI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $13.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had net income of $1.99. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.06 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.05 per share.

The consulting firm posted revenue of $197 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $190 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $54.8 million, or $8.14 per share. Revenue was reported as $751.6 million.

CRA expects full-year revenue in the range of $785 million to $805 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CRAI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CRAI

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.