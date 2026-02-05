Coursera: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Coursera Inc (COUR) on Thursday reported a loss of $26.8…

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Coursera Inc (COUR) on Thursday reported a loss of $26.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The Mountain View, California-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 6 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The online learning platform posted revenue of $196.9 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $191.8 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $51 million, or 31 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $757.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Coursera said it expects revenue in the range of $193 million to $197 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $805 million to $815 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on COUR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/COUR

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.