Costco vs. BJ’s Wholesale in 2026: Which Is Better?  

Shopping mindfully for groceries and household essentials has never been more important, especially in light of the price volatility of the past few years. For many consumers, buying in bulk at warehouse stores has become a key part of their savings strategy, but access to these clubs comes at a price.

If you’re fortunate enough to have both a Costco and a BJ’s Wholesale Club nearby, which membership is truly worth the cost — and which provides the most ongoing value?

Here’s a look at the strengths of each of these popular clubs to help you decide which is right for you. For some, carrying both memberships might be the best bet.

The Case for Costco

Costco has built something close to a cult following, and here are some of the key reasons why.

Food Court

Many shoppers like grabbing a quick bite before or after checking out. “The food court is a great way to feed hungry teens on the cheap, especially if they are also bored and want to get out of the house,” says Dawn Allcot, shopping expert for Nifty50+.

More Locations

With more than 800 locations across 47 U.S. states, it’s more likely that you will have a Costco nearby than a BJ’s, which has 263 clubs in just over 20 states, mostly on the East Coast.

Careful Curation of Products

Costco is king for seasonal decor, gifts and random stuff you never knew you needed. “When it comes to ‘discovery’ items, those non-grocery random things these stores sell, Costco’s limited inventory feels curated rather than sparse,” says longtime Costco shopper Laura Palumbo, a New York-based acupuncturist.

Top-Notch Return Policy

“At Costco, I know if I see something it might not be there the next time I return to the store, but because their return policy is no headache, I will often purchase something I’m on the fence about, knowing that if it’s not for me, I can bring it back for a full refund,” Palumbo says. In fact, Costco doesn’t put time restrictions on most items for returns, but there are exceptions.

It’s worth noting that BJ’s Wholesale has a very consumer-friendly return policy, although not as flexible as Costco’s.

Excellent Pharmacy Savings

Costco has a full pharmacy and drug discount card program that offers up to 80% off of many common medications. It even carries pet medications. BJ’s Wholesale does not have an in-house pharmacy.

No Coupon Clipping

Costco has a savings booklet, but you don’t have to clip coupons or load anything into an app to save. “Coupons are not my thing, so I appreciate that when Costco puts something on sale, I don’t have to have clipped their coupon, physically or digitally, in order to get the sale price — my membership guarantees me that price,” says Palumbo.

A Costco Membership Is Best For:

— People with ample space to store bulk purchases

— Those who will take advantage of the pharmacy

— Seasonal home shoppers

— Super shoppers who can maximize the Costco Anywhere Visa® Card by Citi

— People who want auto discounts versus clipping/scanning coupons

The Case for BJ’s Wholesale

BJ’s Wholesale has a smaller footprint but is 8 million members strong. Some of the things its members like most:

Accepts Manufacturer Coupons

If you’re a couponer, the fact that you can stack manufacturer’s coupons on top of BJ’s savings can help you trim your bill. BJ’s also has a huge collection of its own coupons that you’ll need to clip from its booklet or scan to get the savings. The items with eligible coupons are typically clearly labeled, but you have to pay a bit more attention as you shop.

Smaller Package Sizes

Buying in bulk is usually the point of wholesale club shopping, but not everyone has room in their pantry for a giant jar of peanut butter or a refrigerator that can accommodate huge clamshells of grapes. BJ’s offers multipacks and larger sizes on some products, but it also many “regular-sized” items for people who can’t consume 5 pounds of carrots before they spoil.

Bigger Variety

“BJ’s has much more stuff than Costco — there’s an automotive aisle and so many milk varieties,” said Palumbo, who decided to give BJ’s a try when a new location opened in her area and offered a discounted membership fee.

In fact, BJ’s offers a broader assortment, carrying over 7,000 products per store, including national and premium brands. Costco carries 4,000 products in its club locations.

Snacks Galore

If you have a large family or are someone who often buys individually packaged snacks (say, a classroom teacher and mom of four like Karen Treat), BJ’s Wholesale is the winner, she says. “BJ’s has better snacks and their bakery stuff is great. When the kids go to school, they buy their snacks from BJ’s because of the better selection and there’s more in the box,” says Treat, referring to two of her boys who stock up on items to bring back to college.

Convenient Shopping Options

BJ’s offers ExpressPay so members can scan items via the mobile app as they shop and skip the line. And although it’s anecdotal, BJ’s shoppers seem to agree that the store offers a more laid-back experience compared to Costco’s crowds and longer checkout lines. As Treat notes, “the Costco is always so crowded, so Bj’s is just easier.”

A BJ’s Wholesale Club Membership Is Best For:

— People who live near a BJ’s location

— People with limited storage space or smaller families

— Coupon clippers

— Those who like to shop a variety of brand names

— Shoppers who like digital scanning and self-checkout

What Both Stores Do Well

Each store offers a $5 rotisserie chicken, which is one of the most economical ways to feed a family. They also both have an optical department, a tire center and fuel savings (although not all BJ’s locations offer gas). You can also find a decent selection of freshly baked cakes, breads and dessert trays at both stores.

As for prepared foods, BJ’s offers a sliced-to-order deli counter while Costco no longer does. But Costco has a bigger variety of heat-and-eat food trays.

Kirkland Signature vs. Wellsley Farms: Battle of the Store Brands

One of the main ways to save at warehouse clubs is to purchase products from their private label brand. For Costco, that brand is Kirkland; at BJ’s, it’s Wellsley Farms and Berkley Jensen. “Kirkland is often the white-label version of the national bestseller, so I feel like I’m getting a quality item at a great price,” says Palumbo.

“The things that I have tried that are BJ’s house brand have been mostly miss, especially the bakery items,” Palumbo adds.

While Kirkland has generally earned a good reputation as a high-quality household name over the years, consumer preference is subjective and can vary by specific product.

The Case for Keeping Both Memberships

Costco and BJ’s Wholesale shoppers usually develop a loyalty to one or the other, but in many cases, people find that carrying both memberships could be worthwhile.

“I haven’t dropped my Costco membership because there are a few things I like better at Costco, including their meats, cheeses, the famous rotisserie chicken, their samples and the food court,” says Allcot. She also notes that she finds better deals on electronics, clothing and seasonal items at Costco.

However, she estimates that she visits BJ’s three or four times for every one Costco trip. “I think we save more money at BJ’s because it has brands we love at discounts. We also find deals on milk and eggs there,” she says.

Pricing Comparison: Is BJ’s or Costco Cheaper?

If your decision comes down to pure value versus shopping experience and product preference, you could try searching for your most common purchases on both clubs’ websites to compare availability and prices.

Costco: $65 for Gold Membership; $130 for Executive Membership

“I get a better value out of Costco’s 2% cashback on the Executive Membership over being able to use manufacturer coupons at BJ’s,” says Palumbo. She shares the membership with her mom, and between the two of them, the 2% cashback is always higher than the cost of the annual membership, she adds.

She also finds the premium membership worth it because she gets to avoid the crowds that many Costco shoppers have come to loathe. Executive members get the perk of an exclusive early shopping window. “I get there at 9 a.m. for the executive opening time, and I’m done before the 10 a.m. crowds start,” she says.

BJ’s Wholesale: $60 for BJ’s Club; $120 for BJ’s Club+

BJ’s also offers the 2% cash back perk for its Club+ members, as well as an additional 5 cents off per gallon of gas (at locations with gas pumps) and free curbside pickup.

Allcot notes that another way she gets more value from her BJ’s Wholesale membership is by using the BJ’s Capital One Mastercard. “I earn cash back on purchases,” she says.

That credit card comes in two tiers, with Club+ members earning as much as 5% back on BJ’s purchases; regular members earn 3% back.

The Verdict: Which Warehouse Club Is Best for You?

If your warehouse membership budget is limited, think about what you want most out of joining a club. From a practical standpoint, it may come down to going with the one that is more conveniently located to your home.

But if you have access to both? Try BJ’s Wholesale if you prefer brand variety, regular-sized packaging, and digital tools and coupon options for everyday items. If you prefer more of a curated selection of higher-quality products and big savings on seasonal items, electronics and prescription medications — no coupon tracking required — Costco comes out ahead.

