Costamare: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MONACO (AP) — Costamare Inc. (CMRE) on Wednesday reported earnings of $77.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The company said it had profit of 60 cents per share.

The shipping company posted revenue of $212 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $209.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $364.6 million, or $2.86 per share. Revenue was reported as $876.9 million.

