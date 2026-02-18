Constellium: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BALTIMORE (AP) — BALTIMORE (AP) — Constellium NV (CSTM) on Wednesday reported net income of $112 million in its fourth…

BALTIMORE (AP) — BALTIMORE (AP) — Constellium NV (CSTM) on Wednesday reported net income of $112 million in its fourth quarter.

The Baltimore-based company said it had net income of 80 cents per share.

The aluminum company posted revenue of $2.2 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $273 million, or $1.92 per share. Revenue was reported as $8.45 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CSTM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CSTM

