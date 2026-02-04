Compass: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — Compass Minerals International Inc. (CMP) on Wednesday reported profit of…

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — Compass Minerals International Inc. (CMP) on Wednesday reported profit of $18.6 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Overland Park, Kansas-based company said it had profit of 43 cents.

The minerals producer posted revenue of $396.1 million in the period.

