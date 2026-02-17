Community Healthcare Trust: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — Community Healthcare Trust Inc. (CHCT) on Tuesday reported a key measure of…

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — Community Healthcare Trust Inc. (CHCT) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter.

The Franklin, Tennessee-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $14.9 million, or 55 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $14.4 million, or 51 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in Franklin, Tennessee, posted revenue of $30.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $58.4 million. Revenue was reported as $121.2 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CHCT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CHCT

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.