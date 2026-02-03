Columbia Sportswear: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Columbia Sportswear Co. (COLM) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $93.2 million.…

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Columbia Sportswear Co. (COLM) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $93.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Portland, Oregon-based company said it had profit of $1.73.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.22 per share.

The maker of outdoor gear posted revenue of $1.07 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.04 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $177.2 million, or $3.24 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.4 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Columbia Sportswear said it expects revenue in the range of $747 million to $759 million.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $3.20 to $3.65 per share, with revenue ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.5 billion.

