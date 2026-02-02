Columbia Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FAIR LAWN, N.J. (AP) — FAIR LAWN, N.J. (AP) — Columbia Financial, Inc. (CLBK) on Monday reported net income of…

FAIR LAWN, N.J. (AP) — FAIR LAWN, N.J. (AP) — Columbia Financial, Inc. (CLBK) on Monday reported net income of $15.7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Fair Lawn, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 15 cents.

The company posted revenue of $130.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $68.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $51.8 million, or 51 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $258.7 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CLBK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CLBK

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.