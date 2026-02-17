Colony Credit: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (BRSP) on Tuesday reported a loss of $14.4 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (BRSP) on Tuesday reported a loss of $14.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, were 15 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 16 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $49.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $17.5 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $31.1 million, or 26 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $67.6 million.

Colony Credit shares have climbed almost 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $5.80, a decrease of almost 3% in the last 12 months.

