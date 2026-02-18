Coca-Cola Consolidated: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (COKE) on Wednesday reported earnings of $137.3 million in…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (COKE) on Wednesday reported earnings of $137.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of $1.84 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.11 per share.

The Coca-Cola bottler posted revenue of $1.9 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $570.6 million, or $6.81 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.23 billion.

