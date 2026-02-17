CNH: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ESSEX, Britain (AP) — ESSEX, Britain (AP) — CNH Industrial NV (CNH) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $86 million.…

ESSEX, Britain (AP) — ESSEX, Britain (AP) — CNH Industrial NV (CNH) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $86 million.

On a per-share basis, the Essex, Britain-based company said it had profit of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 19 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 11 cents per share.

The truck, tractor and bus maker posted revenue of $5.16 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.02 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $510 million, or 41 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $18.1 billion.

CNH expects full-year earnings in the range of 35 cents to 45 cents per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CNH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CNH

