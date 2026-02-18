Clearwater Paper: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Clearwater Paper Corp. (CLW) on Wednesday reported profit of $38.3 million in…

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Clearwater Paper Corp. (CLW) on Wednesday reported profit of $38.3 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Spokane, Washington-based company said it had net income of $2.39. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and non-recurring gains, came to 42 cents per share.

The maker of pulp-based products posted revenue of $386.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $18.6 million, or $1.15 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.56 billion.

