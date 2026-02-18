Clearwater Analytics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (CWAN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $12.2…

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (CWAN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $12.2 million in its fourth quarter.

The Boise, Idaho-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 15 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 15 cents per share.

The automated investment accounting software developer posted revenue of $217.5 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $216.7 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $38.8 million, or 14 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $731.4 million.

