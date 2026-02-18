Clean Harbors: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NORWELL, Mass. (AP) — NORWELL, Mass. (AP) — Clean Harbors Inc. (CLH) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $86.6…

NORWELL, Mass. (AP) — NORWELL, Mass. (AP) — Clean Harbors Inc. (CLH) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $86.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Norwell, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of $1.62.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.59 per share.

The environmental services company posted revenue of $1.5 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.48 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $391 million, or $7.28 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.03 billion.

