Citizens: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Citizens Holding Co. (CIZN) on Monday reported net income of $2.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The bank, based in Philadelphia, said it had earnings of 37 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 40 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $20.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $14 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $8.1 million, or $1.44 per share. Revenue was reported as $54.3 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CIZN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CIZN

