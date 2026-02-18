Cinemark: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $34.1…

PLANO, Texas (AP) — Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $34.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Plano, Texas-based company said it had profit of 16 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 24 cents per share.

The movie theater owner posted revenue of $776.3 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $769.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $138.2 million, or $1.04 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.12 billion.

