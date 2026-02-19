Choice Hotels: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Choice Hotels International Inc. (CHH) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net…

NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Choice Hotels International Inc. (CHH) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $63.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the North Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had net income of $1.37. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.60 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.56 per share.

The hotel franchiser posted revenue of $390.2 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $380.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $369.9 million, or $7.90 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.6 billion.

Choice Hotels expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.92 to $7.14 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CHH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CHH

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.