Cherry Hill: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TINTON FALLS, N.J. (AP) — TINTON FALLS, N.J. (AP) — Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. (CHMI) on Wednesday reported earnings of $7.7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tinton Falls, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 14 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 11 cents per share.

The residential real estate finance company posted revenue of $15.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $3.2 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $3 million, or 11 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $11.3 million.

