Charles River: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $276.6 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Wilmington, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $5.62. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.39 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.33 per share.

The medical research equipment and services provider posted revenue of $994.2 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $985.9 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $144.3 million, or $2.91 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.02 billion.

Charles River expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.70 to $11.20 per share.

