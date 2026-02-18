CF: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (AP) — NORTHBROOK, Ill. (AP) — CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $404…

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (AP) — NORTHBROOK, Ill. (AP) — CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $404 million.

The Northbrook, Illinois-based company said it had profit of $2.59 per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and to extinguish debt, were $2.99 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.50 per share.

The fertilizer maker posted revenue of $1.87 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.79 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.46 billion, or $8.97 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.08 billion.

